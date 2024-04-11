With news of O.J. Simpson's death, New Englanders are reliving his infamous murder trial

When Bostonians look back on O.J. Simpson's legacy, murder trial loom large in memory

BOSTON - What were you doing when television sets across the country displayed O.J. Simpson's white Bronco police chase?

"It was just crazy, and then I was like, not OJ," said Damani Dubose, who lives in Boston and watched it at home

"You don't think a football superstar's going to do something like that," said Shannon Collins from Lynnfield.

O.J. Simpson, wearing the blood-stained gloves found by Los Angeles police and entered into evidence in Simpson's murder trial, displays his hands to the jury on June 15, 1995, as his attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr., right, looks on. Reuters/Sam Mircovich

"Obviously, it was something that was shocking to the American conscience," said Phil Tracy, one of the many lawyers who regularly appeared on New England TV to analyze the trial that captivated the world back then. "A trial that goes one year long, and then in the end, all they can remember is, 'If the glove does not fit, you must acquit.'"

"I remember when we got the verdict. I was perming my friend's hair," said Collins. "I thought we all thought he was guilty, right?"

"There was a lot of bad blood between the Black community and the police," said Tracy. "That's what I believe caused the not guilty verdict."

"Some people really never understood that he wasn't found guilty," said Dubose, who remembers Simpson as a football phenom. "He was a legend for the NFL."

Despite his NFL career and movie star status, many remember him as an accused murderer.

"You'll never forget...this was a vicious stabbing, multiple stabbing," said Tracy. "In the end, his legacy was tarnished because everybody, I think, the public thinks he did it, and he got away with it."