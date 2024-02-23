Offshore wind terminal planned in Salem

SALEM - The city of Salem is going to the home of a new offshore wind terminal.

Construction is starting this year on the site of the Old Salem Harbor Station, a former oil- and coal-fired power plant. The station will support clean energy initiatives by creating and storing parts essential to the region's offshore wind energy sites.

Crowley Wind Services and the city signed a Community Benefits Agreement that is worth almost $9 million in funding to the community as part of the public-private partnership to support green energy. The CBA's value is about 3% of the total project's cost and includes, funding for economic development, Salem Public Schools, housing, sustainability and city services.

"This is a historic document, not only because of the value and support it will bring to so many critical city efforts - infrastructure, jobs, education, resiliency, and public safety, just to name a few - but because it represents a powerful commitment by all parties to advance this project with an equity focus," said Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo.

The project is expected to create more than 800 jobs and be finished in about two years.