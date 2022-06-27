Interactive art display takes over Charlestown Navy Yard

CHARLESTOWN – Art is taking over the Charlestown Navy Yard as a local sculptor is using his work to send an uplifting message.

Michael Alfano's "Of Many Minds" is a sculpture walk on the Charlestown Navy Yard. But this isn't the kind of art experience you would get at a museum.

"Well the show title 'Of Many Minds' really reflects our many ways of thinking and the many ways of approaching the world for all of our different backgrounds," Alfano said.

Interactive art is meant to be seen, touched and taken in. The 20 different sculptures set along the Boston Harbor walk all of them come with a message.

"Each of the sculptures has a different philosophical quote. Kind of talking about some of the things that we are facing every day," Alfano said.

There are a couple of favorites. A sculpture called "Liquid Sunshine" recognizes the simple pleasures as we are going to tough times

"Just the name itself speaks volumes. You are putting the sun and the warmth into the world during COVID and the other problems that we face," Alfano said.

Then there is the signature piece that's at the very front of the pier.

"This one is called 'Questioning Mind.' It goes with a quote from Albert Einstein. Talks about as a unit we should never stop questioning. Always looking for new ways to do things, new inventions," Alfano said.

And finally, you've heard of walking a mile in someone's shoes. You can look through their eyes with the "Gates of Transcendence."

"You have a new perspective on life when you can look into someone's eyes. To see what they are seeing and their travails and issues," Alfano said.

Click here for more information on Michael Alfano's "Of Many Minds" display.