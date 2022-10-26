'Giving these little creatures a chance,' Odd Cat Sanctuary saves cats with disabilities for adoption

SALEM - The Odd Cat Sanctuary, based in Salem, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to care for and rescue all cats regardless of their appearances or challenges.

They're giving unwanted and "odd" cats a second chance at life.

"Giving these little creatures a chance to be highlighted and show them that just because they have a disability they are still special and warranted of love and a normal life just like any other cat," founder Tara Kawczynski told WBZ-TV.

They focus on sick, senior, feral and those cats who would typically be put down in other shelters or, as they say, the "odd cat."

"I just felt like there wasn't a lot of area shelters that highlighted cats that had disabilities, missing legs, missing eyes, they always had the cute fluffy kitten that they were promoting" said Kawczynski.

They're a foster based organization, believing it's the best method to take care of the special needs cats.

"Ones in the shelter that are injured or sick are harder to adopt out and get rescued so that's where we step in" foster volunteer Kristy Lee told WBZ. "There's this cat who's just a little different but deserves the same amount of love."

Two of the kittens have cerebellar hypoplasia, a condition known as the "wobbles," because their brains have developed differently and they wobble when they walk.

"Had we not taken them they would've been humanely euthanized for cage space," Kawczynski said.

They've saved 5,000 cats in the last 10 years.

"If you can save a life why not try to," said Lee.

They say the best way to help them is to share their adoptable cats that they have on social media.

You can learn more on their Facebook page.