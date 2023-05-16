Watch CBS News
Oceanfront Hull home destroyed by massive fire

Oceanfront Hull home destroyed by massive fire
HULL – An oceanfront home in Hull was destroyed Monday night by a massive fire.

Flames broke out just before 6 p.m. on Q Street.

Dozens of firefighters from seven towns battled the flames and the wind to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

No one was home at the time and no one was hurt. A dog died in the fire.

Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 10:07 PM

