Person shot inside Ocean State Job Lot store in Brockton

BROCKTON – Police in Brockton are searching for the person who shot a man inside an Ocean State Job Lot store.

It happened around noon on Sunday.

Investigators say the victim was arguing with a store employee and pulled out a knife.

That's when someone in the store responded with gunfire.

Police say they know who the shooter is and are in the process of locating him.

They say there is no danger to the public.

Ocean State Job Lot issued a statement following the shooting.

"The safety of our customers and associates continues to be our top priority as we work with the Brockton Police to investigate this incident. The Brockton, MA store is closed at this time," the company said.