Gloucester-based Ocean Alliance tags endangered whales using "SnotBot" drone for first time

GLOUCESTER – Massachusetts-based Ocean Alliance announced it successfully used its "SnotBot" drone to tag endangered blue and fin whales for the first time ever.

Researchers deployed "suction cup data-tags" on the whales using a drone in the Gulf of California.

A "SnotBot" drone tags a whale in the Gulf of California. Ocean Alliance

Ocean Alliance said the development could be significant for whale science and conservation.

"The ability to use the aerial platform for tag deployment provides a huge step forward for the science." Said Dr. Susan Parks, a whale acoustics expert and biology professor from Syracuse University.

The SnotBot drone normally is used to hover above whales to collect blow or snot as the creature exhales.