'Obi-Wan Kenobi' star Ewan McGregor coming to Fan Expo Boston

BOSTON - Ewan McGregor is coming to Boston after all. The "Obi-Wan Kenobi" actor will be in the city this August for Fan Expo Boston.

Fans of the "Star Wars" franchise may remember that back in 2020, there was a report that the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series would be filming in Boston. It turns out that there was a mix-up, and the shoot was actually planned for Boston, England - not Massachusetts.

Fan Expo takes place Aug. 12-14 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. McGregor will be there for a special "Ewan McGregor Live" presentation, and he'll sign autographs and pose for photos with fans.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi star is fresh off his series finale & heading to Boston to celebrate. Meet the legendary Ewan McGregor at FAN EXPO Boston. Get your tickets NOW: https://t.co/Ir7gYo6lI7 pic.twitter.com/XPkQpFUMFN — FAN EXPO Boston (@FANEXPOBoston) July 7, 2022

Other stars lined up for the Fan Expo include celebrities from the "Lord of the Rings," "Star Trek," "Clerks," "Harry Potter" and "Halo" franchises.