'Obi-Wan Kenobi' star Ewan McGregor coming to Fan Expo Boston
BOSTON - Ewan McGregor is coming to Boston after all. The "Obi-Wan Kenobi" actor will be in the city this August for Fan Expo Boston.
Fans of the "Star Wars" franchise may remember that back in 2020, there was a report that the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series would be filming in Boston. It turns out that there was a mix-up, and the shoot was actually planned for Boston, England - not Massachusetts.
Fan Expo takes place Aug. 12-14 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. McGregor will be there for a special "Ewan McGregor Live" presentation, and he'll sign autographs and pose for photos with fans.
Other stars lined up for the Fan Expo include celebrities from the "Lord of the Rings," "Star Trek," "Clerks," "Harry Potter" and "Halo" franchises.
