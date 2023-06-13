Nurse stabbed at Heywood Hospital, patient David Nichols charged with attempted murder

GARDNER – A 76-year-old man was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail Tuesday after police say he stabbed a nurse at Heywood Hospital in Gardner.

It happened Monday around 8 p.m. in the hospital's emergency room.

David Nichols was arrested at the hospital. He's charged with attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

David Nichols being arraigned via Zoom, and a photo of the knife he allegedly stabbed a nurse with. CBS Boston

At his arraignment Tuesday in Gardner District Court, prosecutors said the nurse went to adjust something when Nichols grabbed her by the arm and stabbed her in the neck with a pocket knife.

The nurse was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for treatment. She suffered a cut about three inches long, prosecutors said.

According to his defense attorney, Nichols has significant health issues and has been told he has six months to live.

Nichols was arraigned over video conference while attorneys were in the courtroom. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 cash bail while the defense argued he is not a flight risk and asked bail to be set at $1,000.

Prosecutors said Nichols has a 6-page criminal record including past assaults. The defense argued it has been 30 years since Nichols had any court involvement.

The judge ordered Nichols held on $100,000 bail. He's due back in court on July 14.

In a joint statement, Gardner police and Heywood Healthcare said violence against caregivers is "not acceptable."

"The Heywood staff are second to none," Heywood Healthcare CEO Rozanna Penney said in a statement. "Last night they demonstrated teamwork, compassion, cohesiveness and dedication to each other and to our community. Our primary responsibility as leaders is to take care of our staff, and we do not take this responsibility lightly."