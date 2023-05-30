Out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfires sending smoke over Boston area

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - Did you notice a bit of a haze or brownish-tinge in the sky Tuesday? Once again, we are dealing with some wildfire smoke from a distant, Canadian fire.

Over the last few weeks, it was coming from thousands of miles away in western Canada. Tuesday, the smoke comes from the opposite direction, from the northeast, from Nova Scotia.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Currently, there are multiple, out-of-control wildfires burning outside of Halifax. The wildfires have consumed and destroyed numerous homes and are causing thousands to flee for safety.

The winds today just so happen to be blowing out of the northeast from Nova Scotia to southern New England. So, their air is our air, at least for the time being.

Later Tuesday, the winds will shift to the southeast, pushing most of the smoke away from the coast, farther inland and northwest.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Over the next couple days, winds will shift to more of a south-southwesterly direction and most of the smoke will be dispersed and unnoticeable.