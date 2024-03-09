Norwood Police promise update in school threat investigation before classes start Monday

After threatening texts, police say they will be in Norwood schools on Monday

NORWOOD - Norwood Police have promised parents an update in their investigation of Friday's school threat before the start of classes on Monday.

Families have been uneasy since school administrators notified them of threatening text messages that named sixth-grade students and mentioned the middle and high schools. Sixth-grade parents had already received an e-mail about a separate incident earlier in the week.

Investigators said they think the threats are not credible, but many parents kept their students home or removed them from school Friday after the school notified them that threats had been made.

Police also said that there will be uniformed and plainclothes officers at the schools Monday.