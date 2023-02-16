Norwood police search for suspect wanted in elderly scam

NORWOOD - Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly tried to scam an elderly person in Norwood. Police are "very concerned" because the suspect picked up the victim and drove them to the bank.

An alert Rockland Trust Bank employee called police about the incident Tuesday afternoon. The victim was attempting to withdraw more than $9,000.

The person had received a call stating that a family member was in a car accident and needed money. Police later determined that family member had not been in an accident and did not request money.

Norwood Police are searching for a white van wanted in an attempted elderly scam Norwood Police

The victim was driven to the bank in what is believed to be a white 2014-2016 Dodge Grand Caravan base SXT model. It was seen in the area of Prospect Street, Washington Street and Lenox Street between 2:20 p.m. and 2:28 p.m.

The victim described the driver as a balding white man with gray hair.

Police say these "Grandparent Scams" typically involve the victim receiving a call from someone posing as a family member, usually a grandchild, in an emergency situation. To prevent the scam, police say to call the family member on a known number and never send cash or wire money.