Norwood police officer shoots at vehicle fleeing domestic violence call
NORWOOD – Police say an officer fired his weapon early Sunday morning during an incident in a Norwood neighborhood.
It happened around 3 a.m. on Folan Ave. when a 911 caller reported a domestic incident.
Norwood police said gunshots rang out as they arrived. Police said one officer then fired at a vehicle as it "raced toward them from the caller's address."
Officials said it appears that no one was struck by any of the shots fired.
No further information is currently available.
