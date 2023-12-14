Norwood looking for help assisting families who lost everything in Thanksgiving fire

Norwood looking for help assisting families who lost everything in Thanksgiving fire

NORWOOD - Three families were forced out of their homes in Norwood on Thanksgiving after a fire tore through a multifamily house on Saint Joseph Avenue last month. Two are still looking for a place to stay.

"It's a very tough situation to be in, just speaking about it is tough, so actually being a part of it is that much tougher," Norwood Police Officer Geoffrey Baguma told WBZ-TV.

Baguma is a school resource officer at Coakley Middle School. With the help of community resource dog Mustang Sally, he's been helping sixth grader Genesis get through her school days while her family is displaced.

"We got out of the house. Most of what I thought was to get my whole family and leave everything behind. I didn't feel like I needed anything else other than my family with me," Genesis told WBZ.

The community is now coming together to support the families, including Genesis', who lost everything.

"I was sad because my cat was still inside and I didn't feel safe without my cat," she said, explaining the scary moments as the fire started. Fortunately, her cat was saved. Her family's items were not.

Three families were forced out of their homes on Thanksgiving when this triple decker in Norwood went up in flames. Norwood Fire Department

Now the Norwood Police and Fire Departments are helping get these families what they need before Christmas. They're collecting shoes, clothes, and gift cards for things like grocery or retail stores.

"The family can actually go out and be able to purchase things that are in their nature that are familiar to them," said Officer Baguma.

Firefighter Paul Ronco has a message for everyone in hopes of saving another family from a similar situation.

"I can't stress enough the importance of smoke detectors and carbon dioxide detectors. Make sure they're working throughout the year, especially during the holidays," Ronco said.

He adds both the fire and police departments have been amazed thus far by the generosity of Norwood neighbors.

"Nobody can do it alone but together we can get this family back on their feet," said Officer Baguma.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the families during this time. They're also looking for lodging, specifically a three-bedroom.

Donations can be dropped off at the Norwood Fire Department on Nahatan Street or Golden Opportunities for Independence on High Street in Walpole.

If you'd like to help, here is what is needed:

FAMILY #1

Girl: (6 years old) Clothes size 8. Shoe size 13



Boy: (12 years old) Clothes size small. Shoe size 5



Boy: (16 years old) Clothes size Medium. Shoe size 9



Male: (23 years old) Clothes size Large. Shoes size 10



Male: (43 years old) Clothes size Medium. Shoe size 8.5



Female: (32 years old) Clothes size Large. Shoe size 9

FAMILY #2

Girl: (16 years old) Shirt size small. Shoe size 9



Boy: (4 years old) Clothes Size 7. Shoe size 12



Boy: (11 years old) Clothes size 12. Shoe size 4



Male: (40 years old) Clothes size medium. Shoes size 9.5



Male: Clothes size large adult. Shoe size 10.



Female: Clothes size small adult. Shoe size 9.