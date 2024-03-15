Crane collapse in Norwood crushes roof, damages 4 condo units

NORWOOD - Four condo units were damaged after a construction crane toppled over Friday afternoon in Norwood.

It happened at a condo building on Bahama Drive at around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

"It just sounded like a boom and there was a huge vibration," said neighbor Debbie Lipton.

Neighbors said the crews were doing renovations on the roof when it collapsed, crushing the roof in the process.

"I went out immediately to see what's up and I saw the crane," said Kavita Patel, who lives two doors down. "I think everybody was just shocked - the noise and then the vibration."

No one was hurt in the collapse. Norwood Fire Captain Joseph Mawn said the operator who was in the crane cab made it out safely. The crane also narrowly missed several cars below.

"It is kind of shocking," said Lipton.

Mawn said the cause of the collapse is still under investigation.