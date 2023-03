NORWELL — A Norwell Police officer saved an owl who was tangled in a soccer net Sunday night.

Oliver the owl was rescued by a Norwell Police officer Sunday night after being caught in a soccer net. Norwell Police Department

Officer Sutton responded to a report of an owl trapped in the net at Pine Street fields. Sutton successfully freed the owl and made a new friend, naming him Oliver.

