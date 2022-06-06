Watch CBS News
Cruise from Boston to Bermuda forced to leave island early due to Tropical Storm Alex

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- A Boston to Bermuda cruise has left the island paradise early because the newly named Tropical Storm Alex is headed that way. 

Norwegian Cruise Lines has confirmed to WBZ-TV that the Norwegian Pearl departed the island Sunday. 

The ship left Boston on Friday and had just arrived on the island Sunday so passengers had just a few hours on dry land. 

Deteriorating weather conditions prevented the ship from remaining in port.

First published on June 5, 2022 / 8:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

