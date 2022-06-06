Cruise from Boston to Bermuda forced to leave island early due to Tropical Storm Alex

BOSTON -- A Boston to Bermuda cruise has left the island paradise early because the newly named Tropical Storm Alex is headed that way.

Norwegian Cruise Lines has confirmed to WBZ-TV that the Norwegian Pearl departed the island Sunday.

The ship left Boston on Friday and had just arrived on the island Sunday so passengers had just a few hours on dry land.

Deteriorating weather conditions prevented the ship from remaining in port.