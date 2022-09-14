Sex assault involving co-workers reported on Norwegian cruise ship heading to Boston

BOSTON - Police are looking into a report of sex assault involving co-workers on a cruise ship heading to Boston.

Massachusetts State Police said they were called with FBI agents to the Norwegian Breakaway around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday while it was docked at the Black Falcon Terminal.

"Their investigation revealed the alleged assault took place previously while the ship was making way somewhere between Providence and Boston," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio told WBZ-TV in an email Wednesday. "The suspect and victim are both employees of the ship."

No other information has been released at this point in the investigation.

There has been no comment yet from Norwegian Cruise Line.