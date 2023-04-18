Northshore Mall robbery suspect allegedly wore 'Scream' mask, threatened shooting

PEABODY – The man accused of robbing a jewelry store in the Northshore Mall while wearing a "Scream" movie mask is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Peabody police said Starlin Batista wore the mask into Kay Jewelers and handed them a note claiming he had a gun.

"Put everything in the bag. I'll give you two minutes before I shoot. Don't make a sound," the note said, according to police.

Batista allegedly got away with several necklaces and watches.

Police said they found Batista on a road near the mall, still wearing the mask. They said he was carrying a BB gun and attempted to run but was quickly captured.

"Thanks to the quick actions of our security team and Peabody Police, the robbery suspect was swiftly apprehended and put into police custody without incident," Northshore Mall said in a statement. "While this was an isolated incident, and no lockdown was ordered or required, a few stores chose to close their gates."

Peabody police said no one was hurt.