Watch CBS News
Local News

Northern Lights visible in parts of New England during 4th of July weekend

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Northern Lights spotted in New England over 4th of July weekend
Northern Lights spotted in New England over 4th of July weekend 00:14

BOSTON – There was a different kind of show lighting up the sky this July 4th weekend in part of New England.

The Northern Lights were visible across part of the region.

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine shared a photo of the green hue from their office Sunday night.

The Mt. Washington Observatory in New Hampshire also reported seeing the Aurora Borealis overnight. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 7:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.