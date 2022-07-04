Northern Lights visible in parts of New England during 4th of July weekend
BOSTON – There was a different kind of show lighting up the sky this July 4th weekend in part of New England.
The Northern Lights were visible across part of the region.
The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine shared a photo of the green hue from their office Sunday night.
The Mt. Washington Observatory in New Hampshire also reported seeing the Aurora Borealis overnight.
