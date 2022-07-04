Northern Lights visible in parts of New England during 4th of July weekend

Northern Lights spotted in New England over 4th of July weekend

BOSTON – There was a different kind of show lighting up the sky this July 4th weekend in part of New England.

The Northern Lights were visible across part of the region.

The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine shared a photo of the green hue from their office Sunday night.

Aurora is visible at the office tonight. And a perfect night for viewing too! pic.twitter.com/1S6cYE2jA9 — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) July 4, 2022

The Mt. Washington Observatory in New Hampshire also reported seeing the Aurora Borealis overnight.