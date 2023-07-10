Northern Lights in New England? Here's when we could see the aurora borealis

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - Late Sunday night, 93 million miles away, a solar flare ejected from the surface of the sun. Sunspot AR3358 exploded and produced an "M2 class" solar flare, directed right at Earth.

Over the next few days, that "coronal mass ejection" will hurl toward our planet at a speed of more than 2 million miles per hour. It is expected to reach Earth later on Wednesday and into Thursday.

As we get closer, we will get a better idea as to how the particles will react with the Earth's upper atmosphere and the level to which auroras will be generated.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

As of this writing, there is a decent chance for increased auroral activity Wednesday night across most of the northern-tier states, including in New England.

Again, best bet would be after 10 p.m. Wednesday night into the early hours of Thursday. You would also increase your odds of seeing the Northern Lights by finding as dark a space of sky as possible, away from artificial light.

Our team will keep you updated in the days ahead as to our chances of seeing anything in New England. These events tend to be rather elusive, so set your expectations low for now.