Watch CBS News
Local News

Northern Essex Community College closed Monday due to cyberattack

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Northern Essex Community College closed due to cyberattack
Northern Essex Community College closed due to cyberattack 00:22

HAVERHILL – Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill was closed Monday because of an apparent cyberattack.

The cyberattack happened sometime around March 1.

The college says it became aware of the problem when systems on its network stopped working as intended.

Right now, the college says there is no evidence anyone's personal information was compromised.

"We are taking this matter very seriously," a spokesperson said in a statement. "At this time, we do not have further information to share, but our priority is to quickly resolve this incident and keep the college community apprised of relevant developments."

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 1:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.