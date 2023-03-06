Northern Essex Community College closed Monday due to cyberattack

HAVERHILL – Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill was closed Monday because of an apparent cyberattack.

The cyberattack happened sometime around March 1.

The college says it became aware of the problem when systems on its network stopped working as intended.

Right now, the college says there is no evidence anyone's personal information was compromised.

"We are taking this matter very seriously," a spokesperson said in a statement. "At this time, we do not have further information to share, but our priority is to quickly resolve this incident and keep the college community apprised of relevant developments."