Northeastern graduate killed in plane crash fighting wildfires in Australia
BOSTON - William Joseph Jennings, a 22-year-old Northeastern graduate, was killed in a plane crash in Queensland, Australia on Saturday.
Jennings was in Australia surveying the devastation from wildfires, and looking to provide support to those impacted.
The crashed killed all three people on board.
Jennings graduated from Northeastern in the spring of this year as a mechanical engineer.
He described himself as a "mechatronics engineer by day, and an adventure photographer by sunset."
He was also a talented saxophone player who played at Carnegie Hall.
His parents, Joe and Denise are hoping to raise money to fly his remains back to the United States, and pay for a funeral. They have raised over $64,700 on an online fundraiser.
