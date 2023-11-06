Watch CBS News
Local News

Northeastern graduate killed in plane crash fighting wildfires in Australia

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

Northeastern grad killed in plane crash fighting wildfires in Australia
Northeastern grad killed in plane crash fighting wildfires in Australia 00:34

BOSTON - William Joseph Jennings, a 22-year-old Northeastern graduate, was killed in a plane crash in Queensland, Australia on Saturday.

Jennings was in Australia surveying the devastation from wildfires, and looking to provide support to those impacted.

The crashed killed all three people on board.

Jennings graduated from Northeastern in the spring of this year as a mechanical engineer. 

76358319-169914520693403-r.jpg
William Joseph Jennings with his parents as he graduated from Northeastern University. Dennis Wickes

He described himself as a "mechatronics engineer by day, and an adventure photographer by sunset."

He was also a talented saxophone player who played at Carnegie Hall.

His parents, Joe and Denise are hoping to raise money to fly his remains back to the United States, and pay for a funeral. They have raised over $64,700 on an online fundraiser.

First published on November 6, 2023 / 6:23 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.