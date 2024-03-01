Watch CBS News
Local News

Historic Oakhurst Manor in central Massachusetts damaged in early morning fire

By Anna Meiler

/ CBS Boston

Early morning fire damages historic manor in Northbridge
Early morning fire damages historic manor in Northbridge 02:22

NORTHBRIDGE - An historic manor in central Massachusetts was severely damaged in an early morning fire Friday.

The fire at Oakhurst Manor on Hill Street in Northbridge started around 1 a.m., according to Fire Chief David White. There were people inside at the time but no one was hurt. There were heavy flames on the second and third floors and part of the roof collapsed.

The 100-year-old mansion is currently used as an event venue and arts collaborative. White said about seven people were staying there at the time of the fire and have been moved to another building on the property.

"We have several of these types of buildings in town we know about. We train all the time, that's just a constant thing. It's the nature of the game when these catch fire. They're old buildings, the fire has a lot of places to go, a lot of void spaces," White told reporters.

There's no word yet on how or where the fire started, but White said the building is not a total loss and can be rebuilt.

northbridge.jpg
Firefighters at Oakhurst Manor in Northbridge, early Friday morning, March 1, 2024. CBS Boston via Anna Meiler

 Northbridge is about an hour southwest of Boston.

Anna Meiler
Meiler-2022.jpg

Anna Meiler is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV's weekday morning and noon newscasts.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 6:30 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.