North Shore Community College to offer certificate in cannabis cultivation, sales

LYNN - North Shore Community College is now offering at Cannabis Cultivation and Retail certificate.

The college, which has campuses in Lynn and Danvers, said students will need to complete a 16-credit, two-semester program to earn the certificate. The program will be held at the Lynn campus.

"This program is a perfect example of offering our students access to the skills and knowledge they need to enter the workforce in a growing industry in our region," said Dr. Steven Hubbard, NSCC Dean of STEM and Business. "Students who complete this certificate can begin working right away in the cannabis industry or continue for an associate degree. Or, they can do both!"  

The program is designed to help students learn about cannabis cultivation and sales and to understand the licensing steps and equity programs available through the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

Required classes include: Plant and Soil Science, Fundamentals of Plant Health, Cannabis Law and the Regulatory Environment, Greenhouse Crop Production, Cannabis Cultivation and Management, and Cannabis Retail Product Development and Management.

Students will pay about $4,200 to complete the program, which opens in the fall. However, financial aid is available.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 7:45 PM

