LYNN - Staffing shortages are forcing the North Shore Animal Hospital in Lynn to close for good.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the hospital said, "We want to provide high quality veterinary care to every pet that comes through our door, but the truth is, we cannot do that if we do not have enough staff to support our efforts or a safe and clean work environment."

The hospital also said there have been "numerous facilities issues," like sewage backups into the basement.

They're asking clients to reach out for their pet's medical records before their final day on December 16.