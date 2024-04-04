Tree falls on car in North Reading, misses man by seconds, "we're really lucky"

NORTH READING - A family in North Reading is counting its blessings after a falling tree missed a father by seconds as he was walking out the door during a storm Thursday morning.

"My daughter woke up like is there an earthquake?!" Nicole Saltzman said.

Who needs coffee when your alarm clock comes as a crash right outside the window.

"The whole house shook"

"We heard the crack and then the whole house shook," Saltzman said.

A tree fell onto a car in a North Reading driveway CBS Boston

The tree fell, first thing Thursday, right as a North Reading dad was taking off for work. It just missed their house but landed on top of his car in the driveway.

"He had one foot out the door and he heard that snap. If he got ready 30 seconds earlier, he probably would have been smooshed. If he forgot to brush his teeth, we probably would be in the hospital right now," said the family's 10-year-old.

The branches tore down a power line over Old Andover Road, but fortunately no other major damage. Leaving this family with quite the spring storm memory, and a feeling of gratitude.

"My husband's car has a dent in the hood but it's drivable and it didn't hit our house so that's good. Everybody's OK, so we're really lucky," Saltzman said.