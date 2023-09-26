North Reading dog dies at Connecticut training facility, trainer accused of scam

NORTH READING – Police are seeking criminal charges against a Connecticut woman after North Reading family's French bulldog died in her custody as part of an alleged dog training scam.

Police are seeking charges against 27-year-old old Josephine Ragland of Haddam, Connecticut.

She is charged with felony counts of larceny over $1,200 by false pretense and obstruction/misleading a police officer. Evidence will be heard before a clerk magistrate at a later date.

On September 16, a pet owner in North Reading said their 3-year-old French bulldog Charlie was not returned at the end of a 2-week training program. The owner had hired Ragland, who only identified herself to him as "Lily," through the Thumbtack app.

Police said an investigation found the dog died around September 4. A necropsy determined the dog was emaciated when it died.

The trainer allegedly sent photos to the owner after the dog's death that purportedly showed training activities.

Charlie's owner had hired Ragland to train the dog because it had been knocking over the family's 2-year-old child.

Ragland allegedly told North Reading police that Charlie ran off when her car broke down in Royalston on September 15. Royalston police said they did not have any records of disabled vehicles that day in the area that Ragland described.

North Reading Police said the woman made numerous false or misleading statements to officers throughout the investigation.

According to a criminal complaint, Ragland allegedly has been involved in several similar incidents in California. Police said she allegedly advertised her dog training services but failed to return clients' dogs, or returned them in a condition that "indicates potential improper care/abuse or neglect."