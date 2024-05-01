North End restaurants vow to continue fight for outdoor dining

BOSTON - May 1 marks the start of the outdoor dining season in every Boston neighborhood except the North End. "This campaign is about being treated fairly," said North End native and restaurant owner Carla Agrippino Gomes.

North End businesses are urging patrons to call 3-1-1, the city's hotline, to make an outdoor dining reservation to spite the mayor.

Backed by dozens of their staff and managers, several North End restaurant owners are vowing to continue the fight until outdoor dining returns to Hanover Street.

The City of Boston program allows temporary patios to take over city parking spots and sidewalks.

North End business owners rally for outdoor dining CBS Boston

"We all try to provide for our families," said server Kevin Medina. He told WBZ-TV that North End restaurants are often on the smaller, cozier side, making it tough to compete.

"Especially now that the summertime is coming, and people want to sit outside. They go to other parts of town where they can do that," Medina explained.

City blames narrow streets, trash issues

The city is excluding the North End, blaming the narrow streets, parking, and trash issues. "The residents have been clear it cannot work in this very unique neighborhood," Mayor Michelle Wu said on Wednesday.

"These same issues exist in every other neighborhood in Boston but was only banned in the North End," Agrippino Gomes argued.

"We will accept nothing less than any other neighborhood in the city of Boston," Agrippino Gomes added.