'The North End desperately needed a steakhouse': Umbria opens in Boston

BOSTON - A stroll through Boston's North End and chances are, you've eaten at one of Frank DePasquale's restaurants.

"Let me count them… I have Bricco. I have Mare. I have Quattro," he told WBZ TV.

Anchors Anna Meiler and Tiffany Chan stopped by his newest spot, Umbria, on Hanover Street – and it isn't your typical red sauce Italian joint.

"The North End desperately needed a steakhouse," DePasquale said.

Ribeyes, sirloins and tomahawk steaks are on display in the aging refrigerator in the dining room.

"Umbria is about the earth," DePasquale explained. "It's about truffles. It's about wild mushrooms. Everything from the earth - wild boar. It's braised meats."

He took over the former Fiore Ristorante space, transforming the rooftop into MIA, giving it a South Florida flair. And there's no shortage of Aperol Spritz.

"This is the whole idea. When I go to Miami, I see the curtains always moving and I just love that feel."

But DePasquale didn't forget about his Italian roots. Every detail, down to the stone walls are reminiscent of his childhood in Positano.

"I wanted it to look like a little castle and I said... well, wait a minute. We can also do stone on the inside to make it look just like those great wineries in Italy," he explained.

Long before DePasquale was serving some of Hollywood's biggest stars, he had humble beginnings as a doorman in Boston.

"It's been a long ride. I worked at some of the major nightclubs of the city. I've worked at a place called Jason's, the Palace," he said.

Those early days taught him the importance of hospitality – the key ingredient to a successful restaurant.

"Welcoming people with that double kiss and that hug and that Italian love and tradition that we give them," said DePasquale. "I think that's what makes the difference."

That's what he hopes patrons will come to enjoy about Umbria. It's not just a steakhouse or a rooftop.

"It's not just to come up and have a cocktail. It's to dine, to sit at the table and have a full meal. Sit on the couches and have a full meal."

In this old school neighborhood, DePasquale hopes Umbria will offer a new, unique experience to those visiting the North End.

"This belongs in Boston. It really does belong in Boston."

The rooftop opens to the public on Thursday, August 10.