Dive teams searching North Brookfield lake for missing boater

By CBSBoston.com Staff

NORTH BROOKFIELD – Dive teams are searching Lake Lashaway for a boater who is believed to be in the water.

Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, North Brookfield Police asked for the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Airwing.

A man went out onto the lake, and his boat later drifted back to shore without anyone on board.

A search got underway late Saturday night. Sunday morning, the search continued with multiple departments.

No further information is currently available. 

First published on September 18, 2022 / 8:48 AM

