Watch CBS News
Local News

Right whale often seen in Cape Cod Bay spotted with newborn calf

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Right whale calves seen swimming with mothers
Right whale calves seen swimming with mothers 00:17

KURE BEACH, N.C. - An endangered North Atlantic right whale that's been frequently sighted in Cape Cod Bay was recently seen swimming with her new calf down south.

"Skittle" and her calf were spotted east of Kure Beach in North Carolina on Feb. 16. Skittle is often seen swimming in Cape Cod Bay in March.

It's believed Skittle is at least 23 years old and gave birth to her first calf in 2010, but that calf likely did not survive. The New England Aquarium explains that Skittle gets her name from her skin pattern that resembles a bowling pin used in the British sport of Skittles. 

Right whales are critically endangered

The aquarium says 19 mother-calf pairs have been counted this season. But there is also discouraging news about the species, with fewer than 360 whales estimated to be left in the wild.

Two young right whales were found dead to start the year. One born in 2021 washed up on Martha's Vineyard in January, and scientists have determined it got caught in fishing gear from Maine. And a 1-year-old was found dead off the coast of Georgia in February, scavenged by sharks

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said that another calf, severely injured in a vessel strike, was still alive as of last week but there are concerns about its long-term health. 

Boat strikes, fishing gear entanglement and climate change are cited by scientists as the biggest threats facing the right whale population. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 9:40 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.