Endangered right whale calf seen off Massachusetts for first time this season with mother

MARSHFIELD - A right whale mother and her calf were spotted off the coast of Massachusetts this week, the first calf sighting for the critically endangered species in the area this season.

The Center for Coastal Studies confirmed the aerial sighting happened just north of Marshfield on Monday.

The mother was identified as 36-year-old Legato, who gave birth to the calf back in December. They were first seen together off the coast of Florida on New Year's Eve.

Right whale and her calf seen off the coast of Marshfield on April 2, 2024. Center for Coastal Studies

"It's always a relief to see right whale mothers arriving safely in Cape Cod Bay with their calves," said Center for Coastal Studies aerial observer Ryan Schosberg in a statement.

Right whales come to Cape Cod Bay to feed during the winter and early spring. The center already seen 123 right whales in the bay so far this season.

The calf seen with Legato on Monday is her fifth documented calf.

Right whales critically endangered

North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered, with their population estimated to be fewer than 360. So far this year, there's been four documented deaths of right whales, according to the New England Aquarium. In addition, three newborn calves have disappeared, according to the aquarium.

The most recent right whale carcass was found Saturday off the coast of Virginia. Another washed up dead on Martha's Vineyard in January, tangled up in rope.

Ship strikes and fishing gear entanglements are the leading cause of death of right whales. As a result, scientists are asking boats in the area to slow down to protect the whales. Boaters and swimmers are also reminded that it's illegal to approach a right whale within 500 yards without a federal research permit.

Recently, 31 right whales were seen together east of Nantucket.