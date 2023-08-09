North Andover flooding cleanup could take weeks

NORTH ANDOVER – Cleanup from Tuesday's flooding in North Andover is expected to take weeks, and maybe longer.

About seven inches of rain fell in a short period of time, leaving flooded roads, basements, and businesses.

Jaime Faria took video of water gushing out of the front of his North Andover restaurant, Taste Buds Kitchen.

"I was in awe. Shocked. Because I didn't realize how bad it was and then I was just numb," he said.

North Andover has declared a local state of emergency after the flooding that turned High Street into a river.

Faria said he had a cooler that was originally in the basement but ended up on the first floor.

The North Andover Fire Department was at the restaurant Wednesday putting in temporary lights so they can start the long process of cleaning up in the building that has no electricity currently.

"Nobody has flood insurance so I have no idea where to go but gotta clean it up one way or another," Faria.

The alley next to his restaurant is filled with broken glass and debris. Cleaning crews arrived late Tuesday night, coming straight from the flood damaged parts of Vermont to help in North Andover.

Franco Burcina responds to weather-related disasters around the country and said this past year has been the busiest.

"Absolutely more this year than in a calendar year than I can remember, so more than I've seen before," Burcina said.

He estimates these businesses will take about three weeks to a month to clean up.

I feel for them. The great thing is we're here. We'll do everything we can to get them up and running as soon as possible," Burcina said.