Fireworks technician injured while setting up North Andover display

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

NORTH ANDOVER – A licensed fireworks technician was hurt Sunday while setting up a fireworks display in North Andover.

The fire department called it an "isolated incident."

A co-worker who was an off-duty firefighter and members of the North Andover Fire Department treated the injured technician, who was then taken to an area hospital.

The state fire marshal's office dispatched inspectors to examine the setup after the incidence and found it was in full compliance with all safety regulations. 

After the inspection, the display was able to go off Sunday night as scheduled.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 8:20 AM

