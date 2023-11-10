18-year-old driver from North Andover killed, 3 teens hurt in crash on I-495 in Lawrence

18-year-old driver from North Andover killed in crash on I-495 in Lawrence

LAWRENCE - An 18-year-old from North Andover was killed in an horrific crash on Route 495 in Lawrence late Thursday night.

Massachusetts State Police said the young woman was speeding in an SUV in the northbound lanes when she hit a camper around 9:15 p.m. The SUV went off he road, down a hill and burst into flames.

State Police said the 18-year-old driver was thrown out onto the highway, hit by oncoming cars and died. They have not released her name.

Three passengers in the SUV, ages 17, 16 and 15, were taken to Lawrence General Hospital where they were treated for what police described as "minor injuries." The driver of the pickup truck towing the camper was not hurt.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.