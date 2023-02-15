Norovirus cases rising in Massachusetts

BOSTON - COVID cases may be going down, but now the CDC is reporting a nationwide spike in the norovirus.

The unpleasant stomach bug has a tendency to spread quickly through families, cruise ships and classrooms. Local doctors say most people will recover after a few days, but they are seeing plenty of cases that wind up in the Emergency Department.

Dr. Chris Braugh of Brigham & Women's says infants, the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions are most vulnerable.

"Especially those with compromised immune symptoms, adults or others with really important daily medications that they need to take," Braugh told WBZ-TV. "If they're having such bad G.I. symptoms that they are unable to keep down their meds - imagine patients with a seizure disorder, patients who have a condition where they need to take a blood thinner."

The norovirus is spread through surface contact so keeping hands clean is your best bet. But you'll want to use soap and water - experts say hand sanitizer will not work as well.