Nor'easter brings flooding to Scituate, more possible on Wednesday

SCITUATE- The high tide hit hard along the coast of Scituate on Tuesday.

The tide is expected to stay astronomically high until Wednesday morning, which means flooding will still be a concern, and with temperatures dropping, officials say black ice could be a problem, too.

The strength of Mother Nature was on full display as a nor'easter churned fierce waves that crashed over the Scituate seawall right in front of Caryn Marshall's doorstep.

"Spectacular is all I can say," said Marshall. "It's awesome but also tremendous what the power of nature can do. I don't sleep well on these days, I'm better outside when I can be in it and watch and see what's going on."

Raging ocean water spilled into a nearby Sand Hills neighborhood, creating islands around homes like the Hannons'.

"It happens when the wind's 50 miles an hour and the tide's over 11 feet," said homeowner Walter Hannon.

With the astronomical tides staying above 10 feet until Wednesday morning, officials say more flooding is expected.

Good thing the Hannons' home is raised, and the car is moved to higher ground.

"The saying down in Sand Hills is it's a great place to live 362 days out of the year; the other couple of days aren't so well," said Hannon.

As front loaders cleaned up the sand that washed in, what washed out was chunks of concrete from the crumbling seawall. Its weakest point is where Darlene Goetz lives. She wonders how many more storms the seawall can endure.

"We're hoping that it holds, but it's anybody's guess. It could break and then it's not good for anyone," said Goetz. "Every storm more and more chunks of it come off, and if it breaches right there, you can see the town is right there."

Scituate first responders are asking people not to drive through flooded areas, even if the water doesn't look high, officials say there could be debris in the water, creating difficult conditions for everyone.

First responders say people should also avoid approaching any fallen power lines and downed trees and avoid driving around the sawhorses, which have been set up for safety.

Residents are also asked to avoid parking on Cole Parkway and the Town Pier through Wednesday afternoon.