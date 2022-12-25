Watch CBS News
NORAD Santa Tracker live for Christmas Eve

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Santa has officially taken flight.

Families can now tracking Santa Claus on his Christmas Eve journey through the North American Aerospace Defense Command Center (NORAD) in Colorado.

This holiday tradition began in 1955. An advertising company in Colorado Springs misprinted the telephone number for children to call Santa, so instead of reaching Santa, the phone number put kids through to the CONAD Commander-in-Chief's operations hotline.

In 1958 CONAD became NORAD, and the tradition has continued ever since.

NORAD's site has been live with games and other activities for several weeks, but now that Christmas Eve has arrived, the Santa tracker has been added.

First published on December 24, 2022 / 7:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

