Experts warn non-alcoholic beers, mocktails should be kept away from children,

Experts warn non-alcoholic beers, mocktails should be kept away from children,

Experts warn non-alcoholic beers, mocktails should be kept away from children,

BOSTON – Experts are issuing a warning about children and the use of non-alcoholic spirits and beverages that look like the real thing.

Low-alcohol and alcohol-free beers and mocktails have become increasingly popular among younger adults who want to limit their alcohol use or abstain altogether.

While these beverages by law have to contain less than 0.5% alcohol by volume and are therefore unlikely to give anyone a "buzz," experts at Stanford University and others are saying these beverages should not be sold to minors.

These drinks often have the same look, taste, smell, and branding of alcohol and some worry these zero-proof options encourage kids to eventually reach for the real thing. Some states limit the sales of these products to kids, but most do not.