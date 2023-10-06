Arlington's Noel Buck named to England's U-19 National Team

FOXBORO -- Noel Buck will try to help the Revolution beat Orlando City FC on Saturday. After that, the Arlington native will head overseas to suit up for England's Under-19 National Team.

The 18-year-old Buck has been named to the England Men's Under-19 National Team for a trio of crucial qualifying matches in the 2023-24 UEFA Under-19 European Championship this month. The Revs homegrown player -- who has dual citizenship with the U.S. and England -- is set to join the Young Lions for matches against Montenegro (Oct. 11), Wales (Oct. 14), and Austria (Oct. 17).

This is Buck's second call-up by the England Youth National Team, and he'll be the only player on the 21-man roster based at a club outside of Europe. Buck enjoyed his first camp with England last month and made the most of it with a pair of appearances. That included his first start against Switzerland, in which Buck scored a goal for the Young Lions.

Back home, Buck has three goals over 23 appearances for the Revolution this season. After taking the pitch in Orlando on Saturday, Buck will miss New England's next match on Oct. 14 in Nashville as he does his thing for England.

The Revolution currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 52 points with three matches to play in the regular season.