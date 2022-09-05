Arlington native Noel Buck scores his first career goal for Revolution

FOXBORO -- Noel Buck has been living his dream this summer, playing a pretty important role on the pitch for the New England Revolution. On Sunday night, the 17-year-old Arlington native hit another career milestone.

Buck tallied his first career goal just five games into his MLS career, finding the back of the net in Sunday's 3-0 victory over New York City FC at Gillette Stadium. He collected a pass from Maciel in the 33rd minute and rocketed a left-foot boot into the bottom corner, extending New England's lead to 2-0 at the time.

It's a moment he'll never forget, although it's one he doesn't really remember.

"I don't remember anything, really," the teenager admitted after the victory. "I think the one point I do remember is right after it went in, I didn't go celebrate right away. I was just like, 'I just did that.'"

Buck said that he's hoping that there is a good picture of him flexing after his goal (there is), but that isn't the only memento he has from his milestone. Teammate Matt Polster made sure that the ball ended up in Buck's hands after it hit the nylon, which will become a fine addition to the youngster's trophy collection.

A bts moment🤳 pic.twitter.com/ItKn0P9LOM — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 5, 2022

Buck also had his mom in the stands and several friends on hand to witness the moment. We also now know his celebration song: Taylor Swift's Shake It Off.

Asked why he chose that tune, Buck had a pretty simple explanation.

"Who doesn't love Taylor Swift?" he pondered.

Buck admitted that he felt some relief that one of his shots finally went in, though it only took him 221 minutes to notch his first career goal. He is now the second-youngest player in Revs history to score in a regular season game at 17 years, 152 days, second only to Diego Fagundez at 16 years, 173 days.

"I know I have a good shot, and I was told many times to shoot. And when you get an opportunity like that, you've got to shoot," he said. "I know Maciel is a great passer so I trusted that he would get me the ball. Of course he delivered, and I was in a good enough spot to turn and shoot."

Buck made his MLS debut on August 13 following a rapid rise through the Revolution academy. Injuries have forced him into action, and he's now playing meaningful minutes with New England's first team.

"He's a special talent," veteran midfielder Tommy McNamara said of Buck. "Very mature for his age; very confident. He had a great game. He had a great week. Since he's come into the team, he's done a lot to help the group and he deserved this goal today.

"He played a great game, he's a talented kid with a great mentality. He's got a bright future ahead of him, and he's really helped us since he's come onto the team," added McNamara.

Buck's goal came in a critical victory for New England. With three points on Sunday night, the Revs now own 38 points on the season and inched above the playoff line -- for now. New England is tied with FC Cincinnati and has a point on Inter Miami CF, though both clubs have a game in hand on the Revs, who have five games left in the regular season.

Buck and the Revs are next in action Saturday night, when the club travels to face the New York Red Bull. Catch that match on TV38, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m.