NOAA: 75% of Massachusetts in a moderate drought

BOSTON - Sprinkler systems are working overtime, doing their best to quench thirsty lawns and baseball diamonds are surrounded by dust. All of this is evidence of moderate drought in Massachusetts.

Seventy-five percent of the state is experiencing a moderate drought according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That means that rainfall is below average, rivers and streams are low too, and the risk of wildfires increases.

National Weather Service Hydrologist Nicole Belk says average or above average rainfall is needed to get the state out of the drought but that amount of precipitation is not in the forecast.

"We're unfortunately going to see a gradual decline in conditions across the state," Belk said. "Going from moderate to severe drought goes beyond just below normal precipitation. Of course, that's a driving factor. What you would see is not only a continued drop in river and stream levels but drops in the ground water levels which take a longer time to decline but also drops in terms of water supply."

Now, the state says town should implement drought water rates and limit the use of water.

For large farms, like the 180-acre Belkin Lookout Farm in Natick, it's all about increasing irrigation.

"It's been dry. It's not been detrimental but we're aware of it," farm co-owner Jay Mofenson said.

On Monday, the state's Drought Management Task force met to review data from the previous month as dry conditions expand westward.

Now, Secretary Bethany Card, who heads up the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs will review the Task Force's findings and making updated drought declarations in the coming days.