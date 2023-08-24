N'Keal Harry released by Vikings

BOSTON -- N'Keal Harry's third NFL stop was a brief one, as the wide receiver was released by the Vikings on Thursday.

The 25-year-old signed with the Vikings in early August, and he caught two passes for 24 yards in the Vikings' first preseason game against the Seahawks. According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN, Harry suffered a lower-body injury during warmups before preseason game No. 2 last week.

The Vikings have terminated the contract of WR N’Keal Harry, who suffered a lower body injury during warm-ups before last Saturday’s preseason game. Safety Jake Gervase fills his roster spot. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 24, 2023

Harry was a first-round pick by the Patriots in 2019 at No. 32 overall, after his career at Arizona State. He never quite got his career going in New England, catching 57 passes for 598 yards and four touchdowns in 33 games played over three seasons. In the summer of 2022, the Patriots traded Harry to the Bears for a seventh-round pick. He played in seven games for Chicago, catching just seven passes for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Harry became a free agent this offseason and remained unsigned until August, when the Vikings added him. Now, Harry's NFL status figures to be in jeopardy as he hopes to find a receiver-needy team willing to take a flier on him with the regular season fast approaching.