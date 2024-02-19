Nine Winters Bakery in Somerville making sweet treats with Korean flavors

SOMERVILLE - Nine Winters Bakery in Somerville is flourishing. In fact, Marissa Ferola's shop is growing so much she's looking for a larger space.

Ferola got the idea for her bakery during the pandemic, when she was inspired to get more in touch with her Korean roots. She wanted bake treats that would make traditional Korean flavors more approachable for her daughters and others.

"There's nothing better than giving someone something sweet to make their day," she told WBZ-TV.

Her daughters Genine and Winter are the inspiration for the shop.

"It's been awesome. I mean they help me make everything before we launch it," Ferola said.

From gochujang and black sesame cookies to vanilla soju cake, they've found the perfect way to blend Korean flavors with American baking. The blend has excited and intrigued customers.

"It's a mix between nostalgia like, 'Oh, I remember these flavors' or 'I used to eat these sorts of things as a kid, but I haven't seen it packaged in an American style pastry'," she explained.

Ferola said when it comes to starting her own business, she feels incredibly lucky to be surrounded by a supportive community.

"A big part of our whole mission is sharing and that's something that brings me joy and it also brings my girls joy," she said.

March 17th is their last day in the Bow Market location. She's looking for a larger space for her bakery where they can make more items and host community programs. She'll be doing pop-ups around the area while they look.

For more information, visit Ferola's website.