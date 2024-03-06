Keller @ Large: Where will Nikki Haley's supporters go now that she is out of the race?

Keller @ Large: Will Haley's supporters go to Biden or Trump?

Keller @ Large: Will Haley's supporters go to Biden or Trump?

Keller @ Large: Will Haley's supporters go to Biden or Trump?

BOSTON - After big losses on Super Tuesday, Republican presidential candidate and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is stepping out of the race.

Former President Donald Trump won 14 states, including Massachusetts, while Haley secured only Vermont. On Wednesday morning Haley told supporters, "we must turn away from the darkness of hatred and division."

But who will Haley voters turn to now that she's out? "It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it, who did not support him, and I hope he does that," she said.

Don't hold your breath waiting for sweet talk. In his statement on Haley's withdrawal, Trump writes: "[I] Invite all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our nation." But he adds: "Much of her money came from radical left Democrats, as did many of her voters."

"Donald Trump was never, is never, going to engage in the political rituals of winners and losers," says University of New Hampshire political scientist Dante Scala.

It's an attitude President Joe Biden tries to capitalize on in his statement: "Donald Trump made it clear he doesn't want Nikki Haley's supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign."

It's a contrast of styles and strategies. Biden the inclusive gentleman vs. Trump the dismissive tough guy.

"Joe Biden is going to try to make 2024 a choice election, not a referendum election," said Prof. Scala. "'Look at the alternative. You really want four more years of that?'"

But while Biden will have to revive bad memories of Trump's term, Trump can simply point to the not-so-friendly price tags for food and housing.

"Nikki Haley has said 'hey, the world's on fire, hey, our economy's a mess,'" said Scala. "Those Haley voters bought that. For them, it's 'OK, the world's on fire, the economy's a mess, who's gonna fix it? Biden or Trump?'"

Large numbers of Haley voters have told pollsters they would rather vote for Biden or stay home than vote for Trump. But Biden has problems of his own, with inflation-weary voters and young people angry about U.S. foreign policy.

If Biden finds the inclusive tone of his Haley statement isn't endearing him to swing voters, he'll have to lean more heavily on the demonization game. And that may find him competing on turf where his opponent already excels.