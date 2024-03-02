Presidential candidate Nikki Haley to visit Massachusetts ahead of Super Tuesday primary

NEEDHAM - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will be in Massachusetts on Saturday ahead of the state's primary on Tuesday.

The former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor will be at a rally at the Sheraton Needham Hotel in Needham. The rally begins at 8 p.m. It's part of a 10-day nationwide tour, where Haley also made stops in Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and North Carolina.

Haley is hoping to rally voters in Super Tuesday locations as part of her challenge of GOP frontrunner and former president Donald Trump. So far, Trump is leading with 122 delegates as opposed to Haley's 24.