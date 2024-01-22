Nikki Haley campaigns with Gov. Sununu in final hours before NH primary

SALEM, NH - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley met voters across New Hampshire Monday with Governor Chris Sununu by her side. The final 24 hours of primary campaigning were spent trying to get people to show up to the polls.

Haley hopes the governor's support can push her to a win, if not a close second on Tuesday. "Look she's the only candidate with wind in her sails," Sununu said.

The race is now down to just Haley and former President Donald Trump after Ron DeSantis dropped out and backed Trump Sunday.

While Haley canvassed the Granite State, Trump spent his day in a New York courtroom, the defamation trial delayed due to a sick juror.

While the candidate is out of town, his Manchester headquarters buzzes with volunteers who have made tens of thousands of calls to voters.

"The lives of these great volunteers were better under his leadership. They know it. That's why they're working for him. That's why they're working hard to get their friends and family out to vote tomorrow," said Karoline Leavitt, Trump's National Press Secretary.

Leavitt believes the multiple court cases are a government effort to interfere with his chances of winning.

"There is no one that works harder than President Trump. He is so tenacious and he's on the campaign trail every possible minute that he can be," Leavitt said.

Back in Nikki Haley's camp, she hopes her spending and a year of campaigning in New Hampshire makes the difference despite polls showing Trump ahead by double digits.

"I have said I love the 'live free or die' state, but you know what? I want to make it a 'live free or die' country and we are not going to stop until we do it," Haley said at event in Franklin, NH.