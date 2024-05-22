Could nightmares be a sign of common autoimmune disorders like lupus?

BOSTON - Terrifying nightmares could be an early sign of common autoimmune disorders such as lupus, according to researchers.

Lupus is a chronic illness where the body's immune system goes into overdrive attacking healthy tissues, including the brain. Patients can experience an array of neuropsychiatric symptoms, and researchers at UC Davis and in the U.K. have found that nightmares and what they call "daymares" or dreamlike hallucinations that occur while awake could signal the onset of autoimmune rheumatic conditions like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis.

In the study, patients reported truly horrific and vivid experiences such as being attacked, chased, crushed, or even committing murder. They say these nightmares could serve as a warning that a patient's condition is about to worsen which could allow doctors to intervene before additional organ damage occurs.