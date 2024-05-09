Watch CBS News
Health

Why does working a night shift raise the risk for diabetes and obesity? Experts weigh in

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Working night shift hours could negatively impact your health, study says
Working night shift hours could negatively impact your health, study says 01:13

BOSTON - Working a night shift for even a short time could negatively impact your health and scientists are researching why.

Scientists at Washington State University and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory put volunteers on simulated night or day shift schedules for three days and then kept them awake for 24 hours under constant lighting, temperature, posture, and food intake. They found that just a few days on a night shift schedule throws off the protein regulation of glucose, energy metabolism, and inflammation which could lead to the development of chronic metabolic conditions, such as diabetes and obesity.

Your body normally operates on the belief that "day is day" and "night is night," but when your body is challenged to think "day is night" and "night is day", that can throw off your internal rhythms, stress the system, and put you at risk for long-term health problems. If you typically work nights, get regular medical care so you can be screened for these potential health issues.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 5:29 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.