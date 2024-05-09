Why does working a night shift raise the risk for diabetes and obesity? Experts weigh in

BOSTON - Working a night shift for even a short time could negatively impact your health and scientists are researching why.

Scientists at Washington State University and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory put volunteers on simulated night or day shift schedules for three days and then kept them awake for 24 hours under constant lighting, temperature, posture, and food intake. They found that just a few days on a night shift schedule throws off the protein regulation of glucose, energy metabolism, and inflammation which could lead to the development of chronic metabolic conditions, such as diabetes and obesity.

Your body normally operates on the belief that "day is day" and "night is night," but when your body is challenged to think "day is night" and "night is day", that can throw off your internal rhythms, stress the system, and put you at risk for long-term health problems. If you typically work nights, get regular medical care so you can be screened for these potential health issues.